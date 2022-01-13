Eastern Cape counting the cost after floods

Two community halls in Mdantsane have become home to a number of people who lost their houses during the killer floods which hit Buffalo City Metro and other parts of the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

The rains brought death and destruction to township communities including Mdantsane and Duncan Village.

On Monday, police said 14 people had died across the province as a result of the floods.

The Zone 7 community hall is stacked with mattresses and a few bags along the wall, while laundry items hang on bathroom walls.

On Wednesday, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and MEC Siphokazi Lusithi visited Z one 7 and Duncan Village community halls.

Zulu and Lusithi offered messages of comfort and support to the many families who lost their homes and belongings.

The Pamla family lost 18-year-old Yonela to the floods on Saturday.

Yonela was swept away by raging waters and drowned. Her body was discovered by divers four hours later.

Zulu said now that disaster had struck, effective co-ordination was needed from all spheres of government — local, provincial and national structures.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), which provides grants to qualifying people, has responded to the disaster.