Taxi driver still missing after his taxi was swept away by a flash flood

The incident happened in Limpopo as Morapa’s taxi, driven by his son Godfrey, 30, and another vehicle attempted to cross a flooded bridge between Steelpoort and Lydenburg on the R577

“Papa, I’m stuck in water and the taxi is now rolling.”



These were the haunting words Khupa Morapa last heard from his son, a taxi driver, who is one of four people who are feared dead after three vehicles were swept away by flash floods on Tuesday...