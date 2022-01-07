Raw sewage floods Cradock houses, damaging furniture

Gerry Motloheloa had to remove all his furniture after sewage flooded his RDP house, leaving an unbearable smell, on Tuesday night.

Motloheloa, from Lukhanyo Lwabantu Street at Tula location in Cradock’s Lingelihle township, said there had been a problem with the sewerage system for a while.

He said this was not only a hazard to residents’ health but had also damaged their furniture.

The Chris Hani district municipality officials showed no interest in resolving the matter, he said.

“There is poor workmanship here by the people who did the plumbing of our houses.

“The sewerage gets blocked every now and then. On Tuesday night there was a flood of sewage in our house.

“While other people are concerned about flooding as a result of rain, here we deal with sewage flooding.

“We have informed the municipal officials many times about this problem.

“They have failed to resolve it. The Chris Hani district municipality is putting our lives in danger in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.”