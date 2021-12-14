South Africa

Granny dies after hearing grandson disappeared in flash flood

Sophy Moraba, 78, of Bothashoek, outside Burgersfort in Limpopo, died on Friday night

By Thomo Nkgadima - 14 December 2021 - 08:18

A sombre mood has enveloped the Moraba family after the grandmother of a man who has been missing for a week after disappearing in a flooded stream died after hearing the news.

Sophy Moraba, 78, of Bothashoek, outside Burgersfort in Limpopo, died on Friday night after hearing news from neighbours that her grandson Godfrey Moraba, 30, was missing after the taxi he was driving was swept away during heavy rains...

