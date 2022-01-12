We need to start harvesting rainwater now

There is shortage of the resource that is either good for home or industrial use

We might take it for granted, but water is one of the most precious and scarce natural resource on our planet. Awareness has been on the rise with respect to the importance of water to our survival, especially in a dry country such as SA.



It is true, that close to three-fourths of our planet is made of water, but not all of it is suitable for use. ..