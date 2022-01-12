Tears and kisses mark first day at school

Excitement, anxiety, kisses and tears marked the first day of school at Mayibuye Primary School in Snake Park, Soweto, on Wednesday.

Parents, looking both happy and anxious, held their children’s hands as they walked them into the schoolyard for the beginning of their school careers.

The parents were helping their children to put on their masks while others took posed pictures of their young ones in their new school uniforms before kissing and waving goodbyes.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for other parents whose children were crying and refusing to let go of their parents.

Khosi Mbuyisa, 35, of Snake Park Ext 11, was among the parents who were happy with how the morning went.

Mbuyisa, who had accompanied her child Siphokuhle, 6, who will be doing grade 1, said: “I am not nervous today. She [Siphokuhle] did grade R here as well, so I am not that stressed. I am happy for her and even packed some snacks in her school bag.”

When Sowetan asked how she felt, a shy Siphokuhle, slowly uttered the words: “I am happy.”

Sibongile Radebe, 31, echoed Mbuyisa’s sentiments. She was with her daughter Mpilo Khoza, 7, who will be starting grade 2.

“This is a good feeling. I am anxious as usual. She is happy and cannot wait to start her new grade,” said Radebe.

Sanele Tile, 30, who lives in nearby Dobsonville, could not stop kissing his daughter goodbye.

His child, Aviwe, 6, will be doing grade 1.

“I am hurt and happy for her. I am hurt because I won’t be spending a lot of time with her anymore at home. She will be at school most of the time. But I am happy that she is here. She is growing,” said Tile.

Similarly, at Hector Peterson Primary School in Dobsonville, parents were seen walking with their children, leaving them at the school gate and watching them closely as they went to their classrooms.

Busisiwe Khuboni, 29, accompanied her daughter, Ziyanda, 5, and nephew Onalenna Motaung, 8, to the school.

Ziyanda will be doing grade 1 while Onalenna is in grade 2.

“I have waited for this opportunity for a long time. I cannot wait to see them start learning,” said Khuboni.