'Rotational classroom time to continue as schools reopen'

Rotational timetable will continue when schools reopen on Wednesday across five provinces to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday during a briefing on the state of readiness of school the new academic year.

Schools in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Free State open on Wednesday.

“For this month until the next announcement, we are saying schools will remain the same especially on the rotational timetable…The fact of the matter is that Covid-19 is still very much with us and we need to continue to work together to fight it.

“We are exploring possibilities to return schools to normal as the call has been made by teacher unions, parents and schools but unfortunately we have to comply as the department of basic education with the protocols of Covid-19,” Motshekga said in Pretoria.

There have been constant calls by teacher unions that schools should now end the rotation timetable which was introduced when schooling returned under lockdown conditions.

Unions have argued that the rotation systems gives teachers less time with pupils which limits the amount of content they can cover in class at any given day.

Motshekga also used the opportunity to clear the air on the speculative statement doing rounds that 2021 matriculants will pass with just 30% mark.