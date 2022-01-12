Ruling on school uniforms a relief
As schools reopen, the Competition Tribunal's ruling that schools can no longer force parents to buy their children's uniform at a specific supplier has once again come into sharp focus.
The ruling, which sought to break monopoly and increase competition and ensure cheaper prices, has been hailed as a huge victory for poor parents and small businesses. It followed an investigation into several schools and school uniform manufacturers and suppliers for possible contraventions of the Competition Act. ..
