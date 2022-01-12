Educators ready for schools reopening despite vandalism
Most pupils have already received study materials
Educators from some of the schools that were vandalised and broken into, were in high spirits yesterday as they prepared for the new academic year.
Despite these acts of vandalism were stationery was stolen, the principals and teachers of the affected schools said they were looking forward to welcoming their pupils today...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.