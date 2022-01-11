'Unpaid' SMMEs bar parents from registering pupils at Soweto school
Disgruntled small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) blocked parents from registering their children at Braamfischerville Primary School in Soweto on Tuesday over lack of payment for the construction happening at the facility.
When Sowetan arrived earlier in the day, the group of about 13 companies complained that they had not been paid since October last year. ..
