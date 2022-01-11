Suspect wounded after armed robbery at Joburg surgery

One suspect was shot and wounded and another arrested after an armed robbery at a surgery in Roosevelt Park in Johannesburg on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the two men were arrested after police received information about a planned robbery at the surgery on Monday morning.

Masondo said members from the provincial serious and violent crime department kept the surgery under close surveillance.

He said at around 8.45am officers spotted two suspects leaving the surgery.

“As the police officers were approaching, the suspects jumped into a getaway car. A high-speed chase and shoot-out ensued until the suspects’ car crashed into a pole.”