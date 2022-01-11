South Africa

Man nabbed after smashing windows of Vryburg magistrate’s court

11 January 2022 - 09:43
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The NPA said it is alleged that a security officer on duty heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw the suspect running away from the scene. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

A 35-year-old man accused of smashing the Vryburg magistrate’s court windows was arrested and made his first court appearance on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Sibongile Dube was arrested on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a security officer on duty heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw the suspect running away from the scene.

“The security officer gave chase, caught Dube and police were called. He was arrested and officially charged,” Mamothame said.

Dube appeared in court on Monday and the case was postponed to January 17 for a bail application.

