Police arrest suspect for attempted murder of hero East London cop Pieter Swanepoel

Police on Saturday revealed that a joint task force consisting of officers from the Hawks, crime intelligence and the Qonce Flying Squad had arrested a 39-year-old suspect in connection with the November shooting of Warrant Officer Pieter Swanepoel.

The suspect was arrested at his home in Ndevana location, King William’s Town, on Friday and faces charges of attempted murder and vehicle hijacking.

On the afternoon of November 23 Swanepoel of the East London K9 unit spotted an alleged hijacked vehicle in Quigney, East London, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

He allegedly met with a hail of bullets and sustained a gunshot wound on his upper body.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot, abandoning their vehicle.