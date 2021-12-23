Cop and robber in hospital after shoot-out during foiled jewellery heist

A 36-year-old alleged armed robber is recovering in hospital under police guard after a shoot-out with police during a foiled jewellery shop robbery in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man allegedly entered the shop in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon and threatened employees with a firearm.

The man ordered the employees to place jewellery in a plastic bag.

“Police officers conducting crime-prevention duties received a complaint of a robbery in progress and proceeded to the business premises with other law-enforcement agencies.”