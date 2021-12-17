Four ATMs and two walk-in safes bombed at petrol station in Thokoza

Heavily armed robbers bombed four ATMs and two walk-in safes, making off with undisclosed amounts of cash in the early hours of Friday in Thokoza on the East Rand.

Police said the brazen robbery happened at the Engen garage situated at the corner of the busy Khumalo Street, a main road which cuts across Thokoza.

Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said: “It is alleged that today in the early hours, a group of men stormed into a filling station at Thokoza. It is reported that the suspects bombed four ATMs and two walk-in safes before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Sello said.

She said police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property and ATM bombing.

The filling station has five outdoor stand-alone ATM structures, belonging to all five major banks - FNB, Absa, Standard Bank, Capitec and Nedbank.

Locals were woken up by loud bangs as the ATMs were blown up one after the other.

“Four of the ATMs were blown up with explosives. We are now left with the Nedbank ATM, which is the only one the robbers did not touch,” said a local who did not want to be named.

Locals who were used to withdrawing money at the garage had to make other means.

“Life is back to normal, the garage is operating, it's just the ATMs which have been cordoned off by the police,” the man said.

Gauteng police appealed to anyone who may have information about the incident that can assist with the investigation to contact crime stop line at 08600 10111 or MySaps App which can be downloaded on any smart phone.

“Callers can remain anonymous and all information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” Sello said.