South Africa

Charred body of woman found in bushes in Limpopo

The victim had beads that are normally worn by traditional healers

11 January 2022 - 09:26
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said the woman’s body was found next to a gravel road by the river in Enable village in the Maake area on Sunday.
Police said the woman’s body was found next to a gravel road by the river in Enable village in the Maake area on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

The charred body of a woman was found in the bushes in a village in Limpopo at the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman’s body was found next to a gravel road by the river in Enable village in the Maake area on Sunday.

“The victim had beads that are normally worn by traditional healers. She was apparently burnt at the same place,” he said.

Mojapelo said the motive for the murder was not known.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

“As police continue the fight against GBV, horrendous crime like this requires absolute determination and relentlessness in pursuit of the suspects responsible. Our members will therefore not rest until they are found,” Hadebe said.

Hadebe called on anyone with information to come forward.

TimesLIVE

Man allegedly kills suspect who shot dead his younger brother at their Mpumalanga home

A Mpumalanga man suspected of killing a man at his home was allegedly killed in a revenge attack by the victim's brother over the weekend.
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town