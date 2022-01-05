'My cousin had planned to leave Gauteng for greener pastures'

The family of one of the two women whose bodies were found lying in a dumping area in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, said the deceased had been planning to leave Gauteng to look for greener pastures elsewhere before she was murdered.

The family of Tsepiso Ntomane, whose body was found on Monday, said the deceased was unemployed and had been looking forward to leaving the province. Her cousin Hlalele Setlai, who collect scrap metals, found the bodies in an open veld.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the bodies of two women, both aged 30, were found in an open veld in Villa Liza, Boksburg.

“We received a call from members of the community about two bodies in an open veld. We then dispatched police from the Dawn Park police station to the area and they found two bodies of females. The bodies were already in a state of composition, so we could not see any visible injuries,” said Masondo.

Masondo said a police inquest docket has been opened and the cause of death is unknown at this stage as the police are still waiting for the postmortem report.

Ntomane lived alone in a shack in the Freedom Park informal settlement next to Villa Liza.