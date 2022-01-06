Crocodiles menace for hapless villagers in Venda

According to Tshitomboni residents outside Thohoyandou, at least four villagers were attacked and killed by crocodiles in the past two years as they tried to fetch water or bath at the Nandoni Dam

Persistent lack of water is forcing a rural community in Limpopo to rely on a crocodile-infested river for drinking and bathing.



