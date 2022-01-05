Crocodiles in river menace villagers
Lack of water leads residents to death
Persistent lack of water is forcing a rural community in Limpopo to rely on a crocodile-infested river for drinking and bathing.
According to Tshitomboni residents outside Thohoyandou, at least four villagers were attacked and killed in the past two years as they tried to fetch water or bath at the Nandoni Dam...
