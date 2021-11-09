Cellphone evidence to be revealed in case of cop wife accused of husband’s murder

The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday started hearing evidence from a Hawks officer who analysed data on cellphones belonging to some of the six people accused of the murder of retired crime intelligence officer Hendrick Mogoerane in 2018.

Mogoerane, 61, was found strangled inside his car on a road in Kempton Park on January 19 2018. Most of the suspects were arrested between May and June 2018.

Mogoerane’s wife, former Thembisa police officer Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 58, and her son Thabiso Mogoerane, 30, are alleged to have hired hitmen to kill her husband.

The two, together with alleged hitmen Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Thulani Nxumalo, 36, Sanele “Mdeva” Mphuthi, 39, and traditional healer Ntombizodwa Dlamini, 73, each face a charge of murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two other accused, Musa Morris Mayisela and Bongiwe Lukhele, have since died. Another accused, Thokozani Zondo, who escaped after being released on bail, is being sought by the police.

All the accused are out on bail.