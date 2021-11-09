Slain husband ‘came home with girlfriends, infuriating cop wife’: witness

“I asked her what should be done to the husband. She said anything, as long as he is dead.”

This was contained in the confession statement made by Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, one of the alleged hitmen accused of the murder of retired senior crime intelligence police officer Maj-Gen Hendrick Mogoerane.

The victim’s wife, former police officer Lt-Col Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 58, is standing trial in the high court in Johannesburg with her son Thabiso Mogoerane, 27.

Mogoerane allegedly hired hitmen to kill her husband in January 2018. The motive for the murder is not known but police suspect it was in part to do with money because a portion of Mogoerane’s large pension was paid out at the time of his death. His body was found inside his car on a roadside in Birchleigh in Kempton Park in Gauteng.

Also in the dock are Thulani Nxumalo, 36, Sanele “Mdeva” Mphuthi, 39, and Ntombizodwa Dlamini, 73, each facing charges of murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two other accused, Musa Morris Mayisela and Bongiwe Lukhele, have since died. Another accused, Thokozani Zondo, who escaped after being released on bail, is being sought by the police.

On Tuesday, the court heard Mzweshinga Zondo’s confession statement made on June 2 2018, a few days after being arrested for the murder on January 28 that year, in which he suggested that two of the alleged hitmen he had arranged for the job were the ones who killed Mogoerane.