Sowetan's big stories of the year

Death of cheese factory and collapsed municipality

In June, Clover SA announced that it was closing the country's biggest cheese factory and moving it from North West's Lichtenburg to KwaZulu-Natal due to poor service delivery by the Ditsobotla local municipality.

The municipality is in a dire state as it's unable to render basic services such as an uninterrupted water supply, regular refuse removal and road maintenance among others.

Clover has already started moving several production departments to Queensburgh in KwaZulu-Natal as it downscales operations in impoverished Lichtenburg where it's currently one of the biggest employers.

The road leading to the cheese factory is in such a bad state that even trucks and bakkies struggle to navigate through its poor unmaintained gravel terrain.

"Ongoing poor service delivery is the main reason for Clover's decision to move its cheese production from Lichtenburg to Queensburgh, Durban. Clover already has operation in Queensburgh and the eThekwini municipality has proven to be supportive," read Clover statement.

Boko Haram of Mamelodi

Mamelodi's feared terror group Boko Haram was at the centre of the killings which erupted in Mamelodi which led to about 10 people getting killed including the group's boss.

From August, bodies kept piling up in Mamelodi with police failing to solve the murders.

In October, Given Mnguni, popularly known as Nkunzi in the township east of Pretoria, died when a car they were travelling in was shot at by unknown men while travelling in Rayton, east of Pretoria.

Nkunzi became the latest victim in what seems like organised hits which have seen bodies piling up, mainly of Boko Haram members, since August.

In pictures widely shared through WhatsApp, a lifeless body believed to be of Nkunzi is seen lying next to a black vehicle sprayed with bullets.

In one of the voice clips apparently recorded at the scene, a male voice recording it is heard saying: “this is the end of Boko Haram, Given has been shot and killed with a rifle.

Mnguni was also gunned down after several of his lieutenants fell in a similar fashion in a space of two months.

No arrests were made as Gauteng police attributed the killings to a gang warfare involving Bafarasai (the Pharisees), an apparent breakaway group from Boko Haram.