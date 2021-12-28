R1.2m to sit next to Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC gala dinner

A seat at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s table at the ruling party’s gala dinner in Polokwane will set attendees back a whopping R1.2m.

The event is an annual precursor to the party’s January 8 celebrations, and those looking to attend it have eight packages from which to choose.

According to the latest information available, there are six seats up for grabs at the presidential table. Dubbed the “titanium package”, there will also be space made for four additional people.

A seat next to deputy president David Mabuza will cost R1m, while sitting next to the party's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will set you back R95,000.