ANC government needs to move faster or risk losing power: David Mabuza

The ANC government will have to move faster in addressing service delivery shortcomings or risk being voted out of power.

So said party deputy president David Mabuza when speaking to traditional leaders in Limpopo on Wednesday. He was talking ahead of the party’s 110th birthday celebration this weekend, dubbed January 8, where the ANC will chart a way forward for the year ahead.

Mabuza admitted that the pace at which the ANC was trying to improve service delivery was slow, and that this led to despondency among voters.

“We have heard people crying about service delivery, but this time around we are going to respond. All our municipalities, our provincial and national governments must respond to our people and we must move a bit faster,” he said.

“This is a commitment that we are making. Otherwise, if we are not making that commitment, it means we must accept that we must be voted out of government. We don’t accept because we can still do better and we must do better.”