ANC January 8 rally capped at 2,000 attendees

The ANC has opened up its January 8 celebrations to spectators, however the number of attendees will be capped at 2,000, the party announced on Tuesday.

The governing party’s 110th birthday celebrations will be held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Last year, the January 8 celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2021 anniversary rally was, for the first time in a democratic SA, held virtually due to the pandemic.