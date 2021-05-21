I don't know of Rain King, give throne to the queen-in-waiting
Ruler of this nation, who has always been a woman for centuries, is believed to have the power to control clouds
I am not even of Balobedu stock but I feel personally offended that a man has decided to usurp power from a woman who rightfully should have become the next Rain Queen.
I am of course referring to the story that has been the talk of the town over the past few days, after the Modjadji royal council decided to announce Prince Lekukela as the heir to the throne...
