Male chosen as king of the Balobedu nation

Prince Lukukela to succeed Rain Queen Modjadji

The Modjadji Royal Council has officially announced the inauguration of Prince Lukukela Modjadji, 24, as the new king of the Balobedu nation.



The outgoing regent, Mpapatla Modjadji, said on Friday the royal council has taken a decision to inaugurate Prince Lukukela at a ceremony to be held in October...