Royal tug-of-war over custody for Rain Queen

ANC MP Mathole Motshekga is embroiled in a bitter fight with the Modjadji Royal Council over the custody of the Rain Queen.

Tensions between the two reached fever pitch on Friday when he was dismissed as an adviser after a litany of allegations were levelled against him.

The council ordered Motshekga to return custody of Masalanabo Modjadji, 15, the heir to the throne. But Motshekga dared the council to go to court if they want custody of her.

"I was not dismissed; I want to focus on my parliamentary role. You know I'm at the ad hoc committee to amend section 25 of the constitution and there is too much work.

"I was given the child [Masalanabo] by the court and they [the royal council] should do the same," he said.

Balobedu regent Mpapatla Modjadji confirmed that Motshekga has been dismissed and said they demand he return custody of his niece.

In a letter sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month seeking his intervention, the royal council accused Motshekga of plotting to take over the queenship of the Balobedu.

Regent Modjadji said they were investigating Motshekga for several things, including

allegedly operating an illegal Queen Modjadji office in Midrand, Johannesburg, and money being fundraised in Masalanabo's name at different institutions and with different business people.

"Masalanabo is being taught a Venda culture and being prepared to be taken to a Venda initiation school. A council is being put together to prepare for takeover of the Modjadji dynasty," he said.