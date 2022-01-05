Gordhan vs Moyane was a clash of egos that had nothing to do with state capture: Zondo report

According to acting chief justice and chairperson of the commission, Raymond Zondo, Gordhan and Moyane simply could not stomach each other as people who were once colleagues, and their exchange at the oral hearings affirmed this.

Many will remember the cross-examination for its chaos and often heightened emotions between the minister, his legal representative and Mpofu, on behalf of Moyane.

Zondo said Moyane’s beef with Gordhan was not aligned to the terms of reference of the commission.

Zondo added that most of what Gordhan was questioned about during the cross-examination had nothing to do with proving whether Moyane had aided state capture as alleged, but was rather a contest of two egos.