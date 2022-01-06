State capture 'enablers' stage a fightback

Former chair of the SAA Technical board, Yakhe Kwinana on Wednesday told Sowetan that she stuck to her story as per her testimony at the commission, adding that she would “see them in court”

The state capture report has been met with threats to take legal action, anger and indifference from those implicated in it.



The judicial commission of inquiry’s report released on Tuesday evening has recommended that both former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and former chair of the SAA Technical board, Yakhe Kwinana be investigated for corruption and fraud for their roles at the national carrier during their tenure, which was rocked by the collapse of governance, leading to widespread looting...