Ramaphosa vows to 'step aside' if capture report implicates him

President said he did not know what the report findings and recommendations were, including about himself

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that he would step aside from the implementation of the Zondo commission of inquiry recommendations should he be implicated in allegations of state capture.



Speaking on Tuesday at the handover of the report, Ramaphosa's undertaking followed a failed legal bid that sought to block him from receiving the first part of the report because he was implicated. ..