Dalai Lama sends his 'condolences, sense of grief and sadness' to Tutu’s family and SA — representative

One of the closest and oldest spiritual friends of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the Dalai Lama, will not be attending his funeral due to the pandemic and his old age, his representative said on Saturday.

Representative of the Dalai Lama Ngodup Dorjee told the SABC: “His holiness the Dalai Lama was not able to come here because of the global pandemic and of his age. He wanted to come very much but could not because of the Covid-19 restrictions all over the world.”

Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient enjoyed a close relationship with the Dalai Lama and authored a book together titled “The Book of Joy” in 2016. Their admiration for one another was often openly displayed when the two spiritual leaders met.

When SABC reporter Bongiwe Zwane asked Dorjee whether the Dalai Lama was sad that he could not attend, he said: “I think so because he wanted to join him on his 80th birthday but then he could not come because of the delay in the visa provision but now he could not join because the pandemic...

“He is very sad in his heart and he sends his condolences and his sense of grief, sadness, to his family and the people of SA.”