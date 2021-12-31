Key dates in the life of SA cleric and activist Desmond Tutu

A timeline of key dates in Desmond Tutu's life:

1931 – Desmond Tutu is born in Klerksdorp, a town about 170km to the west of Johannesburg.

1943 – Tutu's Methodist family joins the Anglican Church.

1948 – The white National Party launches apartheid in the run-up to 1948 national elections. It wins popular support among white voters who want to maintain their dominance over the black majority.

1955 – Tutu marries Nomalizo Leah Shenxane and begins teaching at a high school in Johannesburg where his father is the headmaster.

1958 – Tutu quits the school, refusing to be part of a teaching system that promotes inequality against black students. He joins the priesthood.

1975 –Tutu becomes the first black Anglican dean of Johannesburg.

1980 – As general secretary of the SA Council of Churches, Tutu leads a delegation of church leaders to prime minister PW Botha, urging him to end apartheid.

1984 – Tutu is awarded the Nobel peace prize for his efforts to bring about the end of white minority rule.

1985 – Tutu becomes the first black bishop of Johannesburg. He publicly endorses an economic boycott of SA and civil disobedience as a way to dismantle apartheid.

1986 - Tutu becomes the first black person appointed as bishop of Cape Town and head of the Anglican Church of the Province of Southern Africa.