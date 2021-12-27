Capetonians brave rainy weather to commiserate with Tutu’s family

Capetonians of all ages braved the rain to write messages in a condolences book for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St George’s Cathedral on Monday.

Many had remarkable stories of their encounters with The Arch, as Tutu was affectionately known. Ellie Shortall hung a board with Tutu’s face, among bouquets of flowers, which she said had “wonderful” history.

“A few years ago, there was a peace march in Desmond Tutu’s name and legacy in Green Point and we all there to march in unity. That board was part of it,” she said.

“I kept it in mind of when he dies to put it out to remember him.”

Shortall said without Tutu’s contribution to SA’s freedom, she might not have had her baby.