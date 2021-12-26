'We have lost a great man': Dalai Lama writes condolence letter to Tutu's daughter

The Dalai Lama has written a letter of condolence to Archbishop’ Desmond Tutu's daughter, Rev Mpho Tutu, praising the archbishop for being a "true humanitarian" and a committed advocate for human rights.

“With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life," the Dalai Lama said from his home in Dharamsala in northern India.

"He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others."

The two men enjoyed a close and long friendship and met on many occasions, most notably in 2015 when Tutu spent a week in Dharamsala when they grappled with the problem of how to increase peace and joy in the world.

The discussions led to a book, the Book of Joy, which was published the following year.