South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Desmond Tutu remembered at funeral service in Cape Town

By Timeslive - 01 January 2022 - 09:55

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be honoured in an official state funeral held at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday morning.

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town last week at the age of 90.

He was the first black cleric to be elected as the Bishop of Johannesburg before being inaugurated in 1986 as the first black cleric to become Archbishop of Cape Town.

WATCH | 'It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians queue to bid Tutu farewell

Clouds gather above the Cape Town city bowl as residents pay their final respects to Desmond Tutu who died aged 90 on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Key dates in the life of SA cleric and activist Desmond Tutu

Key dates in the life of cleric and activist Desmond Tutu.
News
1 day ago

Crusader for human rights and champion of the underdog

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was known for his role in the Struggle against apartheid, but he also embraced a range of causes beyond, including ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration