The rabble-rouser for peace fought a good fight

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been fondly remembered as an outspoken opponent of the apartheid regime who also didn’t spare the corruption of a democratic SA. He was also a moral crusader for peace and reconciliation and a conscience of a nation. He was known as a man with an extraordinary sense of humour.



But behind the veneer of impish jokes and infectious laughter was a serious formidable opponent of injustices of all sorts – anywhere. Tutu courageously took apartheid head on at the time when the fear of imprisonment, torture and death ruled the minds of many activists...