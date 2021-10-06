Dalai Lama, Graça Machel and Thuli Madonsela to speak at Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday

The Dalai Lama, former first lady Graça Machel, Thuli Madonsela and former Irish president Mary Robinson are expected to address the 11th annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture marking the cleric's 90th birthday on Thursday.

Dr Mamphela Ramphele said in a statement on behalf of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property (IP) Trust on Wednesday that a “deluge of love and well-wishes” was pouring in to Cape Town, where Tutu lives, from individuals and organisations around the world ahead of his milestone birthday celebration.

“Besides planning to attend a special thanksgiving service at St George’s Cathedral in the city, the Archbishop and Mrs Leah Tutu will spend the day at home surrounded by family including grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Ramphele.

“Among close family members who have travelled to Cape Town this week are two of the couple’s overseas-based daughters, Naomi and Mpho, and the Archbishop’s sister, Mrs Gloria Radebe, from Krugersdorp.”

The occasion will be marked by a series of events arranged by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation. These include an online presentation of the 11th annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture.