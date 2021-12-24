Warning recommended as SABC news head Magopeni found guilty of misconduct

SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni has been found guilty of misconduct after a disciplinary hearing for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

Magopeni was accused of misconduct, negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute. Other charges included failure to discharge her fiduciary duties.

According to an SABC news report, disciplinary hearing chairperson Nazeer Cassim ruled there was no evidence to suggest Magopeni deliberately defied an order of the court. He recommended that she be given a warning.

Magopeni refused to comment on the outcome of the hearing, saying she was not authorised to speak and referred questions to SABC corporate affairs.

SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli said: "As this is a matter between employer and employee there will be no comment from the SABC on the matter."

In his ruling, Casim said that based on the facts of the case he would recommend a warning.

However, he said Magopeni’s written argument as prepared by her lawyer "complicated matters" and cast Magopeni in a bad light.