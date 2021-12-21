SABC news boss blames legal head for airing of interdicted show

SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni’s testimony at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday put the public broadcaster’s legal guru, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, in the spotlight.

Magopeni is accused of misconduct, negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute after investigative show Special Assignment aired a court-interdicted episode.

After three days of evidence from witnesses, including Vanara, who was first in the hot seat, it was Magopeni’s turn to state her case.

Not long before she threw Vanara under the bus, she was quizzed about why her department did not delete the show from the system after the interdict was granted.

Magopeni said this was because there was no instruction to remove it and that she believed such an instruction would only have come from Vanara.

Special Assignment editor Busisiwe Ntuli, who was grilled on Monday, was the first to lay the blame at Vanara’s door.

The inquiry, chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC, learnt how the show came to be aired.

The hearing was told that the blunder happened when a repeat programme that was meant to replace it on October 26 was given the same code as the Special Assignment episode.

Cassim and SABC lawyer Michael Bill wanted to know why the interdicted report was in the system in the first place.

Enter Magopeni, saying Vanara, who was handling the matter, never issued such an instruction. This led to a long-winded exchange with Bill during Magopeni’s cross-examination.

He insisted Magopeni was throwing Vanara under the bus to negate responsibility as the buck stopped with her on all news content at the Auckland Park-based broadcaster.