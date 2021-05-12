South Africa

Former deputy sports editor's appointment questioned

Ex-employee caught at the center of storm between SABC, staff

12 May 2021 - 08:54

An SABC employee, who was retrenched only to be rehired and later fired, is at the center of a storm between the public broadcaster and employees.

Janet Whitton was deputy sports editor when she was retrenched late last year only to be offered a job as editor of the investigations unit on March 23 and she accepted it...

