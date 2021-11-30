‘I’m being hounded out’: Phathiswa Magopeni lodges complaint against SABC CEO, board chair

“Mr Mxakwe unequivocally rejected my suggestion expressing that there was no need for him as he had nothing to do with the issue, and that I was the one responsible. This was the clearest indication of the outcome being predetermined. I was the intended target and there was no other person to be considered,” she said.

She said it is clear Mxakwe was steadfast on “hounding” her out of the SABC “for reasons only known to him”.

“There are three management levels below me that would have dealt with this Special Assignment matter, but in Mr Mxakwe’s haste to get rid of me he overlooked that and chose to flout administrative governance,” she said.

Magopeni accused Mxakwe and Makhathini of editorial interference for allegedly exerting pressure on her for an interview with Ramaphosa during his campaign trail in Limpopo.

She claimed the duo called her on October 24 to tell her her about a request from ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe for a radio interview with Ramaphosa.

According to Magopeni, the initial call came from Mxakwe, to which she objected, as SABC editorial processes did not allow for special coverage of the ANC president because this would have “made a mockery” of the public broadcaster.

“The calls I received from Mr Mxakwe went beyond seeking clarity about why the interview could not be done. He was putting undue pressure on me to co-ordinate that the interview be done, despite this falling outside the news division’s editorial processes and being outright interference. I refused.

“He even mentioned having spoken to the minister about the issue, which I found bizarre because this was an editorial matter. I kept explaining why this was wrong and in violation of the prescribed editorial processes.”