SABC board says it takes complaints by Phathiswa Magopeni ‘seriously’ and will process them fairly

The SABC on Thursday said it takes the complaints lodged against the public broadcaster’s CEO Madoda Mxakwe by its editor-in-chief and head of news Phathiswa Magopeni “seriously”, and promised that the matter will be processed fairly.

“The board assures that the matter is being processed fairly and in accordance with SABC policies. The board believes that the processes under way should be allowed to conclude and will not comment further at this stage,” SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli said.

This comes after Magopeni lodged a formal complaint on several issues against Mxakwe, including alleged editorial interference, abuse of power and attempts to remove her from her position.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE earlier reported that Magopeni accused Mxakwe, in her complaint to the SABC board, of using the Special Assignment issue to “destroy” and “hound” her out of the public broadcaster.

She has also laid a similar complaint against SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

In a nine-page letter seen by TimesLIVE, Magopeni painted a grim picture of how the public broadcaster’s CEO and chair tried to force her to approve an unscheduled interview with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to the recent local government elections.

Her refusal, she claimed, and the preceding complaints from the ANC about how the SABC covered its election campaign, could be the reason there is an attempt to place the blame on her for the Special Assignment error and ultimately remove her from the SABC.