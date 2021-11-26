Stop attacking head of SABC news, Sanef tells Fikile Mbalula

The SABC issued a statement defending its head of news and its election coverage.

In its statement on Friday, Sanef said it found Mbalula’s attack on the SABC’s coverage of the November elections baseless and shameful.

“Mbalula should immediately stop the personal attack on SABC editor-in-chief & group executive: SABC news & current affairs Ms Phatiswa Magopeni as we've found in the past that this encourages cyberbullying by party members and his followers on social media,” Sanef said.

According to Reporters Without Borders' "Sexism's Toll on Journalism" report, women journalists are exposed to alarming additional risks that range from discrimination, sexual harassment and cyber-harassment to rape threats, sexual attack, rape and even murder.

“Mbalula seems to hate the truth that came out of the SABC’s Service Delivery Gauge, a show that looked into the performance of municipalities in providing basic service delivery through the genuine voices and opinions of the general public.”

Sanef said according to Mbalula, the show also put the ANC on the “back foot” as it focused only on the failures of ANC-led municipalities.