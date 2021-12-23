Kaizer Chiefs end torrid December on a high with solid win against Maritzburg

Kaizer Chiefs will wonder what might have been had a wave of Covid-19 not washed through their headquarters in Naturena, with the recovering Amakhosi impressively dispatching Maritzburg United 2-0 in Wednesday night’s DStv Premiership clash.

Khama Billiat made a scoring return from Covid-19 isolation at the FNB Stadium to put Amakhosi ahead in the 36th minute. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, introduced from the bench, continued his renewed lease of life, finally getting game time this season with a second fine strike in three games in the 80th.

Phathutshedzo Nange was another returnee in midfield, as Chiefs’ technical team of still-isolating coach Stuart Baxter and assistant Arthur Zwane on the bench made four changes plus positional switches from Amakhosi’s 1-0 defeat to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs should lose their six points for not being able to honour their December fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows. That is, barring success in their appeal at the SA Football Association or perhaps the courts, against the Premier Soccer League’s decision to decline Amakhosi’s requests for postponements.

In the three games Amakhosi did play, with varying degrees of strength of line-ups and squads disrupted by isolating and cancellations of training by the 50-plus cases of Covid-19 at the club, they won two and lost one.

Chiefs came through their torrid month in third place, and will wonder how many points they might have accumulated without their untimely disruption.