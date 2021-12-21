We can’t force people to vaccinate, says KZN health MEC amid Covid-19 surge

Nomagugu Simelane, the MEC for health in KwaZulu-Natal, which has become a Covid-19 hotspot, has criticised those falling for conspiracy theories and hesitating to vaccinate.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for almost 2,500 of SA’s more than 8,500 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The institute said on Monday that 8,515 new cases had been reported, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 3,316,585.