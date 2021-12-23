Funerals could be delayed as Covid-19 strains Western Cape pathologists

Funerals could be delayed in the Western Cape as the provincial forensic pathology services (FPS) reel under the pressure of Covid-19.

This was revealed on Thursday by Ryan Clayton, acting director of pathology services in the province.

“FPS is currently experiencing high caseload admissions which is further impacted by a high staff Covid-19 infection rate. The Western Cape government health department requests that families remain patient should there be any case delays,” he said.

Clayton said FPS officials were going above and beyond the call of duty to alleviate the pressure on facilities in the Cape Town metropole caused by a high volume of cases.

“We recognise that the time of bereavement is a stressful and difficult period. For this reason, we are doing everything we can to speed up but also streamline the process.”