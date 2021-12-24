Community acts to save their railway station and fight crime

Crime, drug-addiction and vandalism of railway stations in Ekurhuleni has seen a group of dedicated men and women form a community watch to make their neighbourhood safer.

The Kathorus neighbourhood watch and security team patrol during the day and sacrifice their sleep at night — for free.

Group member Kutlwano Kgabo, from Katlhehong in Tsholo section, said he joined the watch after being a victim of crime.

“We are doing this thing out of our love. We are not expecting payment from the community. It's people who from the bottom of their heart want to help out.”

Kgabo said crime has since decreased.

“Crime was really high. When I joined it was after they broke into my house and stole things. That’s when I realised that this is needed. Crime was high, people used to cry, there were a lot of hijackings and robberies. Looking now, crime has decreased,” Kgabo said.

Team leader Teboho Malefane agreed that crime has decreased since they started the watch.

“We work in hotspots, where we know there is a lot of mugging or where people die a lot.”

Night patrol starts at 10pm and finishes at about 3am.