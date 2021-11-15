Prasa races against time to reopen Mabopane train corridor
Vandalism stops many trains running
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says it is on track to reopen the Mabopane train corridor by the end of the month following its closure due to vandalism of infrastructure.
Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews said last week that engineers were racing against time to meet the deadline to reopen the corridor, which he said was a priority. ..
