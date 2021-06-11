Ramaphosa confident SA is on a positive growth path

Government is working hard to tackle challenges, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, including climate change, damage to infrastructure during lockdown, gender-based violence (GBV) and the energy crisis which has led to ongoing blackouts across the country.

On damage to infrastructure during the lockdown Ramaphosa said: “Damage to public infrastructure, whether through vandalism or theft, amount to nothing less than acts of sabotage against the aspirations of the South African people.”

He said the significant increase in such criminal acts during lockdown was predominantly in the commuter rail and education sectors.

“Metrorail has started to gradually return commuter services as it works to repair and replace critical infrastructure. This includes projects to rehabilitate railway tracks, reinstate electricity infrastructure, wall off rail lines, build and repair pedestrian bridges, station improvements and automated signalling infrastructure,” he said.

He said the department of basic education reported that more than 1,700 schools across the country were vandalised or had equipment stolen since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Eastern Cape were the worst affected provinces.